Southern Balochistan package: 199 projects worth Rs601 bn under execution, says Asad

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is implementing Southern Balochistan development package under which 199 projects with an estimated cost of Rs601 billion are currently under execution.

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar said this while addressing a ‘National workshop on Balochistan’ here on Monday. He talked about Pakistan’s future trajectory and development projects.

Various segments of society including politicians and notables of Balochistan regardless of the social and political affiliation attended the workshop, which was aimed at enabling the exchange of perspectives amongst participants through the lens of Balochistan.

Asad Umar said the federal government was committed to providing maximum share in federal resources to Balochistan for its speedy development and bringing it on a par with other provinces in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said it was the prime minister’s vision that the state should give priority to the development of the most backward areas of the country and therefore special development packages had been announced for Southern Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and 14 priority districts of Sindh, along with Karachi Transformation Plan.

While highlighting the Southern Balochistan development package, he said it would focus on providing employment opportunities, health and education facilities, and digital connectivity to the Balochistan region. He said digital Balochistan would significantly contribute to employment generation for the people of the region.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on CPEC Affairs briefed the participants about the projects, being executed under the CPEC initiative and said that substantial work was being done to uplift the Balochistan region. The development of Balochistan would not only connect it with the other provinces but it would pave the way for regional connectivity. The event was also attended by Parliamentary Secretary Kanwal Shauzab, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission, Secretary Planning, Additional Secretary, and Advisor Maritime Affairs.