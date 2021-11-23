‘J7 Group’ opens new five-star flagship project

Islamabad: Builder group ‘J7’ inaugurated its new five star flagship project ‘J7 Signature Hotels and Residences’ in Islamabad. A grand ceremony was organised on the occasion which was attended by a large number of people, says a press release.

Addressing the function, the special guest Senator Qayyum Soomro lauded the performance of ‘J7 Group’ in initiating the best projects in the country and creating employment opportunities.Lt. Gen. (r) Abdul Qayyum said that due to its unique features and prime location, the project would prove to be a game changer in the hotel industry.

Speaking on the occasion, Aleem Malik, project director, Signature Hotels & Residences, said that there was an urgent need for five-star high-rise hotels that truly cater to the needs of domestic and international travelers. Coins ‘We are delighted to be bringing such a top-notch project to the Twin Cities.’

‘J7 Group’ Chairman Maqbool Hussain said that if we focus on our youth and education system and invest in their potential to play their role in the country’s tourism and hospitality industry, it would be invaluable for Pakistan. It will be beneficial.

CEO Yasin Mehsud expressed satisfaction that ‘J7 Group’ is playing its full role in the development of the country.At the ceremony, awards were distributed among the guests and employees along with a colorful cultural program. ***