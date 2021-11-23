Police arrest man involved in shooting mother

Rawalpindi: The police on Monday arrested a culprit involved in shooting his own mother in the jurisdiction of Police Station Sadiqabad, the police spokesman informed.

Tahir Hussain had shot dead his own mother with a weapon and fled away from the scene eight days ago whereas the police team took immediate steps and launched investigation to arrest the culprit, he added.

He further informed that under the supervision of ASP Newtown, SHO Sadiqabad and his team arrested Tahir Hussain who killed his own mother.According to the preliminary investigation, the mother forbade him to quarrel with his brother, but the disobedient son killed the mother in response to her exhortations and warning.

However, the case was registered on the complaint of the victim’s husband Ayub Hussain Shah against the culprit. Speaking on the occasion, SP Rawal Zia-ud-Din Ahmed said that the incident of a mother’s murder was unfortunate, where the accused would be punished according to law.

Meanwhile, police arrested two persons and recovered three stolen motorcycles from their possession, a police spokesman informed on Monday.During the course of action, R. A Bazaar police arrested two-member gang namely Nauman Khan and Danish Majeed and recovered three stolen motorcycles from their custody.

Meanwhile, the police arrested a man on the charges of aerial firing, displaying weapons and uploading its videos on social media, a police spokesman informed on Monday. An accused Babar Mustafa resorted to aerial firing, displaying his weapons openly and uploading its video on social media.Receiving information, a special team under the supervision of SP Rawal Zia-u- Din conducted raid at a place in the jurisdiction of Sadiqabad Police Station and arrested the accused.