Pakistani Zaireen lay chaddar at Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia shrine

Islamabad: On Monday evening, Pakistani ‘Zaireen’ accompanied by Chargé d’affaires Aftab Hasan Khan and diplomats from the Pakistan High Commission in India, placed the traditional ‘Chaddar’ at the shrine of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia (RA) in Delhi, says a press release.

To participate in the 718th annual ‘Urs’ of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia (RA), a group of 60 Pakistani ‘Zaireen’ led by Joint Secretary Amjad Ali from the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Islamabad is in Delhi from November 18 to 25.

At the ‘Dargah Sharif’, the delegation of Pakistani ‘Zaireen’ and Chargé d’affaires Aftab Hasan Khan accompanied by the High Commission’s diplomats were welcomed by Custodian Dewan Syed Tahir Nizami and other notable members of the shrine committee. After placing the ‘Chaddar’, ‘dua’ was offered. Custodian Dewan Syed Tahir Nizami also did the ‘dastaarbandi’ (traditional turban) of the Chargé d’affaires and the group leader of ‘Zaireen’ on the occasion. The ‘Zaireen’ also visited the shrine of Hazrat Amir Khusro (RA), which is located in the same compound, and offered ‘dua’.

Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia (RA) was the third spiritual successor of Hazrat Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti (RA). He is famous for his love for humanity as a means of realising love with the Creator. His followers are all across South Asia, including Pakistan. The ‘Urs’ of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia (RA), a 14th century ‘Sufi’ saint of the Chishtia lineage, is held annually with traditional zeal and fervour. His ‘Urs’ is attended by devotees from several countries. Pakistani ‘Zaireen’ attend the annual ‘Urs’ under the framework of the 1974 India-Pakistan Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines.