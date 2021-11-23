Pakistan, Egypt agree on educational cooperation

Islamabad: Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood held one on one meeting with Syrian Education Minister Dr Darem Tabba which was followed by a delegation-level meeting today at the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training. In a delegation-level meeting, a detailed briefing about the mandate, role and key initiatives of the federal ministry was given to the Syrian delegation.

Federal Minister for Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood, welcoming the delegation, said that this is the beginning of the relationships of two brotherly states and having common binding in intellectual, cultural, technical and moral fields the ties will be further strengthened.

The two sides agreed on reciprocal visits of performers, artists, writers and teachers for participation in conferences, symposia and seminars. Both sides also agreed on establishing direct contact with organisations working in the field of Arts and Literature. The two sides will also collaborate in the translation of selected literature in the language of both countries.