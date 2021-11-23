Shifa performs first stem cell transplant for rare brain tumor

Islamabad:A female aged 59 years underwent the first successful stem cell transplant in Pakistan for Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma (PCNSL), a rare blood cancer, here at Shifa International Hospital (SIH). Only a few dozen centers in the world in the US and Germany are doing such transplants for this rare tumor.

According to a press release issued by SIH, the patient received a series of chemotherapy, immunotherapy, targeted small molecule inhibitor, and radiation therapy, leaving behind less than 5 mm of tumor on brain scans. She then underwent Peripheral Blood Hematopoietic Stem Cell Harvest through an apheresis machine for four days. Stem cells were collected and preserved at -80°C for a week in a special medium. Drugs eliminated tumor in the brain, but also inevitably caused collateral damage to bone marrow, making the patient aplastic and otherwise unable to survive.

To rescue the bone marrow, the patient’s stem cells were infused back through a central line in the bloodstream over three days. Over the next 2-3 weeks, she remained in a severely immune-compromised state in a specialised unit with HEPA filters requiring radiated blood products, nutritional and anti-microbial support, but gradually the stem cells kicked in and her bone marrow was repopulated resulting in improvement in blood counts.

According to Dr. Ayaz Mir, FACP, Director of Bone Marrow and Stem Cell Transplant at SIH, it took a specialized team of coordinators, apheresis techs, blood-bank experts, excellent nursing care, and doctors to successfully orchestrate the complicated process. Shifa has done about 350 bone marrow and stem cell transplants, but this was one of the most challenging.

To make the treatment affordable for the masses, Dr. Ayaz urged the government and the pharmaceutical industry to take measures to encouraging local manufacturing of cancer drugs as Pakistan lags behind other regional countries in the said field. It will also curb the multi-billion PKR black market exploiting the desperate, he pointed out.