Cold, dry forecast

LAHORE: Cold and dry weather was observed in the City here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather condition for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most areas. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, smog was likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab. Monday’s minimum temperature was observed at Leh where mercury dropped to -08°C while in Lahore, it was 9.2°C and maximum was 26°C.