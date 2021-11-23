Public parks condition to be improved

LAHORE:Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has planned to improve the condition of public parks in residential areas. In this regard, PHA DG Jawad Ahmed Qureshi on Monday visited parks in the Johar Town area and instructed the officers concerned to improve the sanitation arrangements in the parks. He said that the ongoing development works in the parks were being completed as soon as possible. The problems in all the family parks across the City, including Johar Town will be solved soon, he said and directed the PHA officers to report to the headquarters after immediate resolution of other issues, including lights in the parks.
