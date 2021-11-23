Study to determine risk factors for heart disease

LAHORE: In order to address rising health burden of cardiovascular diseases among different populations, Pakistan Study of Premature Coronary Atherosclerosis in Young Adults (PAK-SEHAT), a nationwide study, has been conducted through Pakistan's first state of art mobile lab.

This first-of-its-kind, longitudinal cohort study on Atherosclerotic Risk Assessment in Pakistani Population has been launched by Tabba Heart Institute (THI) in collaboration with a leading multinational pharmaceutical company.

This 10-year joint venture will help determine risk factors for coronary heart disease so that early detection can be done and disease can be prevented rather than treated. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is one of the leading causes of mortality worldwide, causing approximately 32 percent of annual deaths. The risk of cholesterol-associated CVD varies among different ethnicities; however, the risk is four fold in the South Asian (SA) population compared to other races. Furthermore, almost 75 percent of all CVD deaths are in low and middle-income countries (LMIC), where there are finite health resources and a multitude of health-seeking barriers.

The state of heart diseases in Pakistan also reflects a concerning picture. According to the World Health Organization data published in 2018, coronary heart disease deaths in Pakistan reached 20 percent of total deaths, and Pakistan ranks 18th in cardiac mortality in the global ranking. Moreover, the numbers of potential CVD risk factors, including hypertension and diabetes, are also alarming in Pakistan, with 50 percent hypertension and 17.1 percent diabetes in the adult population. The findings from a study of this scale can provide groundbreaking results. It would help in informing future health policy targeting the native Pakistani population, and it would allow early interventions for patients with risk of ASCVD from a younger age. This initiative aims to contribute to the growing research database in Pakistan and promote early screening and prevention for cardiovascular diseases in the country.

arthritis: An awareness seminar to highlight the importance of early diagnosis and treatment of arthritis was held at the Governor’s House here with joint collaboration of Arthritis Care Foundation. According to a press release issued here Monday, the seminar was chaired by Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar, with awareness sessions conducted by Arthritis Care Foundation chairperson Prof Nighat. According to a research done by the Foundation with funding by World Health Organisation, approximately one out of every 4th person is suffering from some kind of inflammatory joint disease. If not diagnosed early, these conditions can result in long-term disability, like Systemic Lupus Erythematosus. The seminar highlighted the role of Vitamin D, diet and exercise for healthy bones and joints.

diabetes: The Post Graduate Medical Institute/Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Al-freed Zafar has said that diabetes is a rapidly spreading disease in the world and it would not be wrong to call it a silent killer. It can lead to illnesses and, surprisingly, 26 percent of people with type 2 diabetes are unaware of the disease, he added.

He said that diabetes is the root cause of many other problems and it would be more appropriate to control it by adopting proper diet. He expressed these views while talking to the participants in an awareness walk on diabetes prevention organised by Lahore General Hospital under the supervision of Prof Tahir Siddique in which Prof Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab and other senior doctors were also present.

Prof Al-freed Zafar said that the youngsters should come forward to raise public awareness about diabetes prevention and timely diagnosis at the national level as Pakistan ranks third in the world in terms of diabetes patients.

He appealed to the citizens to change lifestyle, eat healthy diet and walk regularly to avoid high blood pressure and heart disease. Talking about the symptoms of diabetes Prof Tahir Siddique, Prof Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab and other medical experts said that weight loss, feeling weak and hungry, feeling tired all the time, mood swings, irritability, blurred vision, delayed healing of wounds or scratches, tingling in the legs and excessive urination, complaints of Alzheimer’s are common symptoms of the disease which should be treated immediately by a qualified physician.