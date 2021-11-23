IG for joint efforts to curb smog

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that co-operation of police, district administration, environment, health and other departments concerned is essential for curbing anti-environmental activities causing smog.

Police teams in all districts should continue their anti-smog operation and take action against massive smoke-emitting vehicles, stubble burning and factories and kilns owners for causing environmental pollution. As per directions of IG Punjab, crackdown against anti-smog has been intensified across the province.

A spokesperson for Punjab Police, while presenting a report on all smog-related activities in all districts of province, said that since January 1, this year, overall 2,224 anti-smog cases were registered and 2,376 accused were arrested. During last seven days, 225 cases have been registered across Punjab and 153 accused have been arrested.

OPEN COURT: The IGP said that provision of assistance and justice to distressed citizens and victims of oppression is among prime priorities of Punjab Police. He directed RPOs and DPOs to expedite process of resolving the issues faced by citizens under Open Door Policy. IGP emphasised upon resolving issues of Overseas Pakistanis under their personal supervision.

He stressed that Pakistanis living abroad were our valuable assets who play a vital role in development of country and provision of best service delivery must be ensured to them.

He said that if any overseas Pakistani is facing a case of seizure of property or land, supervisory officers should use all available resources for their immediate redress. He forwarded complaints of citizens to different RPOs and DPOs and directed them to resolve these complaints and send report to Central Police Office. He issued these instructions during an open court.

In open court, IG Punjab listened to the complaints of citizens and issued orders for redress. Rs4.91b fine imposed: Provincial Transport Department has imposed fines worth Rs4.913 billion on smoke-emitting vehicles in different areas of the province during October and November.

It also ticketed 12,176 vehicles while impounding 2,472 of them for emitting smoke on roads. According to a statement of the department spokesperson issued here Monday, the department’s secretaries have been directed to ticket and impound such vehicles for three days on the direction of Judicial Water and Environment Commission. The field teams are working to keep a constant check on smoke-emitting vehicles under rule 163 of MVR, 1969, the spokesperson added.

PMA: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) is very much concerned about the worsening smog situation in Punjab particularly in Lahore. The city ranks among the worst cities in the world for air pollution. A mixture of low-grade diesel fumes, smoke from seasonal crop burn-off, and colder winter temperatures combine into stagnant clouds. Lahore had an air quality level of 348 last Wednesday, well above the hazardous level of 300, according to the Swiss technology company that operates the Air Visual monitoring platform.