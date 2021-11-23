Rival groups’ firing creates panic

LAHORE: Two rival groups resorted to indiscriminate firing for over two hours creating panic among locals and students of a private university in the Nawab Town police limits on Monday.

The incident was reported near a private university while hundreds of students witnessed it live from their campus. Reportedly, two rival groups Pannu Group and Babar Khan Group of GCP Housing Society had an old enmity. SP Hafeez ur Rehman Bugti reached the spot along with force and asked the parties to surrender. Police have arrested 12 suspects.

Arrested: Three suspects have been arrested for torturing a college student in Raiwind on Monday. The arrested suspects along with their accomplices had subjected a youth Kabir to severe torture. They had filmed the torture and also uploaded it on social media. Police after taking the cognizance of the matter arrested three suspects. A case has also been registered against them. Police said that they were conducting raids to arrest the other suspects.

Stabbed: A 60-year-old man was stabbed to death in Shafiqabad on a minor issue on Monday. Reportedly, the victim Arshad had an exchange of words with the suspect Asif on a minor issue. The suspect attacked the victim with a sharp edged weapon.

The victim received serious injuries and was shifted to hospital where doctors pronounced him as brought dead. Both the victim of Dera Ismail Khan and the suspect of Sargodha were living in a quarter.