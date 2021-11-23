Traffic mess follows teachers, students protest

LAHORE:A large number of college students and teachers staging a protest demonstration and a sit-in in the provincial metropolis on Monday criticised the government for fee hike and alleged privatisation of public colleges.

Carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against fee hike and privatisation of colleges, they gathered near Civil Secretariat. The demo was later turned into a protest sit-in which caused great traffic mess on The Lower Mall and adjoining areas.

In the wake of the protest, traffic police made diversion from MAO College Chowk to Secretariat on both sides. The sit-in continued for quite some time in which the participants recorded their protest against the govt. It is pertinent to mention that on the call of Punjab Professors & Lecturers Association (PPLA) protest demos were held in other cities also against alleged privatisation of some colleges.