Mental Health Authority Act being reviewed: Yasmin

LAHORE: Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed proposed amendments to the Punjab Mental Health Authority Act at a meeting at Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education here on Monday.

Mian Zahidur Rehman Bata Advocate elaborated the different sections of the act. The minister said, “In order to ensure improved services for mental patients, Mental Health Authority Act is being reviewed. The proposed amendments shall be sent to Law Department. Compliance with new amendments shall be ensured. In the long run, a proper secretariat shall be set up for the Mental Health Authority. More than 1,100 patients are receiving free treatment, diagnostic, food and other services at the Institute of Mental Health.”