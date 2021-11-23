Yasmin Rashid orders healthcare services at RHCs

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid directed the Punjab Health Facilities Management Company to ensure provision of essential healthcare services at the Rural Health Centres (RHCs) and Basic Health Units (BHUs) in a meeting at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here on Monday.

The minister reviewed the performance of the Punjab Health Facilities Management Company. She said, “The PHFMC shall ensure complete functionality of the Basic Health Units and Rural Health Centers. Stringent monitoring is being introduced for the provision of mandated health services at BHUs and RHCs. Similarly, the monitoring mechanism to ensure the availability of medicines the BHUs and RHCs is also being strengthened. Directions have been issued to fill vacant positions in the districts managed by the PHFMC. Monthly health check-up of children in the 14 districts under the School Health Nutrition Program is also being initiated. Pre natal and post natal services are being made available at the RHCs and BHUs. Mobile Health Units are to be branded and being made useful for the general public. The PHFMC is being given all required resources to facilitate public.”

Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Imran Sikander Baloch, Special Secretary Saleha Saeed, CEO PHFMC Nasim Sadiq and Technical Adviser Dr Akhtar Rasheed were present in the meeting. CEO PHFMC Nasim Sadiq presented a revamping plan for the next 100 days.