Study to determine risk factors for coronary heart disease launched

LAHORE: In order to address rising health burden of cardiovascular diseases among different populations, Pakistan Study of Premature Coronary Atherosclerosis in Young Adults (PAK-SEHAT), a nationwide study, has been conducted through Pakistan’s first state of art mobile lab.

This first-of-its-kind, longitudinal cohort study on Atherosclerotic Risk Assessment in Pakistani Population has been launched by Tabba Heart Institute (THI) in collaboration with a leading multinational pharmaceutical company.

This 10-year joint venture will help determine risk factors for coronary heart disease so that early detection can be done and disease can be prevented rather than treated. Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is one of the leading causes of mortality worldwide, causing approximately 32 percent of annual deaths.