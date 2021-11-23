Pak-Afghan business body talks conclude

PESHAWAR: The Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PAJCCI) representatives have concluded talks with Pakistani government officials and other stakeholders to overcome the challenges to the bilateral trade.

PAJCCI Vice-President Zia-ul-Haq Sarhadi said a delegation of the PAJCCI headed by the president of its Afghan chapter of the trade body visited Pakistan and held meetings with stakeholders and National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.

During the meeting, he said, the discussion was held on Pak-Afghan bilateral trade and challenges faced by it in the present circumstances.The meeting, he added, was also attended by officials from the National Logistic Cell (NLC), Federal Investigation Agency, the State Bank of Pakistan and other stakeholders.

The National Assembly speaker appreciated the efforts of the joint trade body, stressed the resolution of the issues faced by the traders at already a few opened trade routes with Afghanistan.

He said in this connection, a delegation of PAJCCI visited Ghulam Khan (North Waziristan) and Kharlachi (Kurram) and met with locals and other stakeholders to address their problems with bilateral trade between both countries. On return from Ghulam Khan and Kharlachi trade routes, the delegation called on the collector of Customs, Peshawar, director, Transit Trade and NLC officials and discussed with them problems of traders at those stations.