Polio workers to be employed for door-to-door survey to make registry of Sindh residents

KARACHI: The Sindh government has decided to utilise the services of polio workers in the province for a door-to-door household survey to create a social registry.

The household survey will be conducted to determine the socio-economic status of the people in the province. The decision to this effect was reached at a meeting chaired by Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah at the Sindh Secretariat on Monday.

It was decided at the meeting that a social registry number would be issued to every person who would participate in the forthcoming survey. Relevant officials informed the meeting that polio workers would go door to door for registering people for the social registry.

They said the polio workers would use a questionnaire to conduct the household survey on a door-to-door basis.The chief secretary said the Sindh government had been planning to build a database containing information about the socio-economic status of the people of Sindh.

He added that the government had sensed the need for having a social registry in order to extend economic relief to the people of the province during the current inflation and economic fallout of the coronavirus emergency.

According to Shah, the social registry would make sure that such relief packages were dispensed by the government in a transparent and effective manner.He mentioned that the Sindh cabinet had approved Rs350 million to build the social registry of the people of the province.