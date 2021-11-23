Residents demand arrest of villager’s killers

MANSEHRA: People of Dara here on Monday demanded the police to arrest the killers of a fellow villager as the culprits are still at large.

Speaking to journalists, Aurangzeb, flanked by locals, said that his son Shamraiz had been killed three weeks ago but the police had failed to arrest the killers so far. “There has been no arrest thus far in the killing of my son and the killers are still at large,” he added.

Meanwhile, a young man died after falling from a tree in the Dilbori area here on Monday. Afsar Khan was chopping branches of a tree for fuel when he suddenly fell on the ground and suffered critical injuries. The locals took him to the civil hospital in Oghi where doctors pronounced him dead.