Chinese language’s importance underlined for jobs

PESHAWAR: Higher Education Secretary Dawood Khan has said that the KP government has issued hundreds of scholarships for the students who wanted to study at the Chinese universities and more such facilities would be made in future as well.

He said this while officially inaugurating the fifth batch of Chinese language learning classes organized by China Window, a Chinese cultural and information centre in Peshawar, said a press release.

The secretary said the Pak-China friendship is ideal and hoped that celebrating the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations would strengthen these ties.Regarding the importance of the Chinese language, Dawood Khan said the One Road One Belt Project would usher in a new era of development and prosperity in the region, adding the Chinese language learners would get employment opportunities in the relevant projects.

The secretary said the Chinese language institutions would be encouraged in every possible way so that more young people could get attractive jobs in the private sector instead of relying on the government for jobs.