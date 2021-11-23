PhD thesis defended

PESHAWAR: A PhD scholar Saif-ul-Islam on Monday successfully defended his doctoral dissertation at a public defence.

A press release said that the scholar from the Department of Water Resource Management, Faculty of Crop Production Sciences, Agriculture University Peshawar and Deputy Project Coordinator Ministry of National Food Security Islamabad Dr Saif-ul-Islam did his PhD in Water Management under the supervision of Prof Dr Muhammad Zubair.

He presented his research paper entitled “Hydraulic Performance Secondary Canal under the Influence of Design, Physical and Users’ Induced Factors”. The scholar carried out research on the combined effects of various technical factors of canal irrigation system and came up with new solutions. It will pave the way for the design of a canal system and help solve the problems of landlords and especially the landlords of Swabi along with the prevention of water loss. His dissertation was evaluated by leading American and Turkish scientists.