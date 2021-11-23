3kg charas, 1kg ice seized; two nabbed

MARDAN: Several drug peddlers were arrested and Shah 3kg charas and around 1kg crystal meth (ice drug) recovered from them in the district here on Monday.

A spokesman for Mardan Police said that the actions were taken in the limits of Shahbaz Garhi police station and the arrestees were identified as Shah Fahad and Bakht Zameen. The spokesman said the district police have recovered a huge quantity of drugs and arms as part of the campaign for which special Narcotics Eradication Teams have also been formed under the directives of the KP Police bosses.The police recently also held public forums in all tehsils of the district and asked the residents to cooperate with the district police by pointing out drug pushers and other criminals.