Services of outgoing KTH directors lauded

PESHAWAR: Chairman Board of Governors (BoG) of Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) Prof Dr Nadeem Khawar on Monday accorded farewell to former director finance of the hospital Ikramullah Jan and nursing director Rahmatullah for completion of their services at the hospital.

Prof Nadeem Khawar while bidding farewell to the former employees acknowledged their contribution to the institution. He said that their services had contributed to the growth of the hospital. The BoG chairman also presented shields and certificates to the outgoing directors as a mark of recognition of their services and contributions in transforming the dream of the tertiary care facility.

Dr Muhammad Zafar Afridi, Hospital Director, Assistant Prof Dr Muhammad Siraj, Medical Director, Dr Saud Islam, Associate Hospital Director, Secretary BoG Hissam Amir Khan and other sectional heads of various departments attended the ceremony arranged on the hospital premises.