Three killed in Lakki road accident

LAKKI MARWAT: Three persons were killed and as many sustained injuries in a road accident in the jurisdiction of Serai Gambilla Police Station on Monday, hospital sources said. The sources said that a pickup truck in a wedding procession was heading to Khan Dauran Banda from Shamadu village when it turned turtle due to the alleged negligence of the driver.

Resultantly, two persons were injured in the mishap. The injured were being taken to the District Headquarters Hospital Lakki in a car when it collided with a trailer on the Indus Highway wherein three were killed while another was injured.

The dead and injured were rushed to the emergency ward of DHQ Hospital where there was no ambulance to refer the injured to another hospital. One of the dead was identified as Watan Khan while the injured included Waqar, Zubair and Younas.

It was learnt that ambulances of the DHQ Hospital had been given to Rescue 1122. When the officials of Rescue 1122 were contacted, they said that no ambulance was available with them as those were out in the field.

The hospital administration had to arrange private ambulances to shift the critically injured persons to the Khalifa Gul Nawaz Hospital in Bannu. When contacted, acting Medical Superintendent Dr Akhtar Zaman said, “There is no ambulance at the hospital as our ambulances have been placed at the disposal of Rescue 1122 otherwise the injured would have been referred to the hospital.”