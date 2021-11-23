Rift in JUI-F over ticket for LG polls

LAKKI MARWAT: Differences cropped up in the ranks of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) when the ticket was awarded to an ex-tehsil nazim.

A party leader pleading anonymity said the party leadership has awarded a ticket to former tehsil nazim, Hidayatullah Khan, which displeased most of the circles inside the party as it was believed that the party ticket should have been awarded to the JUIF district president, Maulana Abdur Rahim.

On the other hand, Kabir Khan Group has fielded former MPA Zafarullah Khan Marwat as an independent candidate to contest the election for Lakki Tehsil Mayorship. Sources in JUI-F said that Maulana Abdur Rahim after getting the party ticket from Hidayatullah Khan offered it to JUI-F leader, Asif Saleem Advocate, but the latter turned down the offer of accepting the ticket and preferred to contest the election as an independent candidate.

Meanwhile, a meeting of Kabir Khan Group was held at the Kabir Camp at Michenkhel on Sunday evening. It was attended by the workers and supporters of JUI-F MPA Munawar Khan. In their speeches, former MPA Zafarullah Khan and MPA Munawar Khan made it clear that they would continue their campaign if the party ticket was not awarded to Zafarullah Khan who has vowed to contest the election for Lakki Tehsil Mayorship from PK-91 as an independent candidate.