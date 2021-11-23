Self-defence ‘not ­illegal’

WASHINGTON: Kyle Rittenhouse, the American teen acquitted after fatally shooting two men during protests and riots against police brutality last year, said self-defence is "not illegal" following a verdict that underscored racial tensions across the United States.

On Friday, a jury found the 18-year-old not guilty of reckless and intentional homicide and other charges stemming from the August 2020 shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Rittenhouse’s case drew national attention, in part because it arose from the Black Lives Matter demonstrations that swept the country last year and featured a controversial mix of guns, racial tensions and vigilantism.