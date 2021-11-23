Dozens killed in attacks on DR Congo villages, displaced camp

Bunia, DR Congo: Dozens of people were killed in attacks on villages and a centre for the internally displaced in DR Congo’s northeastern Ituri province, a military source said on Monday, while a monitor gave a death toll of 107.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the source told AFP that attacks on Sunday night in Djugu territory resulted in "dozens of deaths". The Kivu Security Tracker (KST), a respected US-based monitor of violence in the region, meanwhile said "at least 107" bodies had been found.