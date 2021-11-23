French Covid advisory bodies urge booster shots for all

Paris: Two bodies set up to advise the French government on its handling of the Covid-19 crisis have recommended making booster shots available to all vaccinated adults.

France is currently only offering boosters to people over 65 or with chronic conditions that make them vulnerable to the virus, as well as health workers. In a note made public on Monday, the Vaccine Strategy Orientation Council (COSV) headed by immunologist Alain Fischer recommended rolling out additional jabs for all "to restore vaccine effectiveness to levels allowing us to control the epidemic".