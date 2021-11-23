Climate warming forecasts may be too rosy: study

Paris: UN projections of how much current climate policies and national pledges to cut carbon pollution will slow global warming are more uncertain than widely assumed, researchers reported on Monday.
Leading into this month’s COP26 summit, the UN said existing policies would see Earth’s average surface temperature rise a "catastrophic" 2.7 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels by 2100.
Renewed pledges from large emitters such as India would have a negligible effect on warming this century, the UN said during COP26, and were still worlds away from the Paris Agreement temperature goal of 1.5C of warming. But the apparent precision of these estimates is misleading, according to a new study, written by several contributors to the UN reports it calls into question.
