Tuesday November 23, 2021
Khaleda Zia

By AFP
November 23, 2021
Dhaka: Bangladesh police fired tear gas and around 20 people were injured on Monday as thousands of opposition demonstrators demanded the government allow ailing ex-premier Khaleda Zia to fly abroad for treatment. Zia, 76, arch-rival of current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, was admitted to the critical care unit of a Dhaka hospital early this month after her health worsened, one of her doctors said.