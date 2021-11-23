Hotel driver on trial in France over Rwanda genocide

PARIS: A former hotel driver goes on trial in Paris on Monday accused of complicity in Rwanda’s 1994 genocide by transporting Hutu militiamen who massacred hundreds of Tutsis.

Claude Muhayimana, who investigators say also hid Tutsis at risk of death and helped some escape, fled after the genocide and gained French nationality in 2010. He faces a life sentence if convicted.

The genocide, one of the worst atrocities of the 20th century, saw 800,000 minority Tutsis and moderate members of the Hutu majority slaughtered in just three months, in massacres orchestrated and inflamed by the authorities.