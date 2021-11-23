Pakistan lose to Kazakhstan in ITF junior event

ISLAMABAD: Top seed Kazakhstan edged out Pakistan 2-1 in the ITF Asian 12 & Under boys’ final round team event in Nur Sultan Monday.

Pakistan boys and girls’ teams landed in Nur Sultan early Monday and had to play the match the same day, yet Pakistan won one and lost two matches. Pakistan boys’ hopes of making it to the semis are still alive as the team has to win the next two matches against Jordan and Thailand to reach the semis.

There are however no such chances in the girls’ event where top Asian under-12 girl Haniya Minhas pulled out of the competition. In her absence girls’ team gives a weaker look. On the opening day, Thailand beat Pakistan 3-0 in the girls’ Under-12 event.