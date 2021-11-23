Pakistan lose to Kazakhstan in ITF junior event

ISLAMABAD: Top seed Kazakhstan edged out Pakistan 2-1 in the ITF Asian 12 & Under boys’ final round team event in Nur Sultan Monday.
Pakistan boys and girls’ teams landed in Nur Sultan early Monday and had to play the match the same day, yet Pakistan won one and lost two matches. Pakistan boys’ hopes of making it to the semis are still alive as the team has to win the next two matches against Jordan and Thailand to reach the semis.
There are however no such chances in the girls’ event where top Asian under-12 girl Haniya Minhas pulled out of the competition. In her absence girls’ team gives a weaker look. On the opening day, Thailand beat Pakistan 3-0 in the girls’ Under-12 event.
BRUSSELS: British cyclist Mark Cavendish suffered two broken ribs and a collapsed lung after crashing heavily at the...
LONDON: Gareth Southgate said Monday he was excited to sign a two-year contract extension as England manager after an...
LOS ANGELES: Golf icon Tiger Woods posted video of himself hitting balls on Sunday, nine months after suffering...
MANCHESTER: Michael Carrick said Monday he is relishing the “privilege” of taking temporary charge at Manchester...
ISLAMABAD: The hockey flavor from four different continents will be on display in the Pool D of the FIH Odisha Hockey...
LAHORE: DFA Zhob and Muslim Club Chaman qualified for semifinals of the Ufone 4G Balochistan Cup Football 2021 after...