Southgate wants to create ‘new memories’

LONDON: Gareth Southgate said Monday he was excited to sign a two-year contract extension as England manager after an “incredible experience” during his five years at the helm.

The 51-year-old’s deal was set to expire after next year’s World Cup but he has been rewarded by the Football Association after England reached the Euro 2020 final — their best performance at a major tournament for 55 years.

“I’d like to say how excited we are — the last five years have been an incredible experience,” said the former Middlesbrough boss, whose side last week sealed qualification for the World Cup in Qatar. “We can see what’s possible with the existing squad and some of the players coming through our age-group teams. We are grateful for the support of the FA.”