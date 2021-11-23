Nawaz says was not ready for Mahmudullah’s delivery

ISLAMABAD: Mohammad Nawaz, who helped Pakistan win the third T20 against Bangladesh while hitting the last-ball four, Monday said he was never ready for Mahmudullah’s delivery that was delivered way back from the stumps and was declared a dead-ball.



“Mahmudullah delivered the ball at the start of his run up and I was looking down knowing well that he would take a few more steps till reaching the crease. I withdrew as he delivered the ball from the start of his run up,” Nawaz said reacting to the unusual happening.

The all-rounder said he was at least looking for a run to tie the match. “When I saw the last legitimate ball, I knew well I can hit it in the gap that I did to win the match.”

Nawaz said he was working hard on his batting, knowing well that for an all-rounder, batting was equally important. “I am working hard these days on my batting, knowing well that to become a good dependable all-rounder you need to be equally good with the bat.”

Haider Ali who was declared Man of the Match following a nerve-racking last-ball win against Bangladesh in the third T20 at the Mirpur Ground said he wanted to stay till the end. “With Sarfaraz Bhai, I wanted to stay till the victory was achieved,” Haider said.

Man of the T2- series, Mohammad Rizwan admitted that they were up against very tricky playing tracks. “Look we are coming out of the World Cup where our preparations were never meant for these pitches. These are totally different from what we found during the World Cup. Tough Pakistan won the series 3-0, playing on these tracks were never easy. Ball was coming slow.”