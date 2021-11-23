Pak squad tests negative

ISLAMABAD: Top seed Kazakhstan edged out Pakistan 2-1 in the ITF Asian 12 & Under boys’ final round team event in...
BRUSSELS: British cyclist Mark Cavendish suffered two broken ribs and a collapsed lung after crashing heavily at the...
LONDON: Gareth Southgate said Monday he was excited to sign a two-year contract extension as England manager after an...
LOS ANGELES: Golf icon Tiger Woods posted video of himself hitting balls on Sunday, nine months after suffering...
MANCHESTER: Michael Carrick said Monday he is relishing the “privilege” of taking temporary charge at Manchester...
ISLAMABAD: The hockey flavor from four different continents will be on display in the Pool D of the FIH Odisha Hockey...