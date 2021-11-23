 
Tuesday November 23, 2021
Sports

Pak squad tests negative

By Our Correspondent
November 23, 2021
ISLAMABAD: All the 14 members of Test series reinforcement squad that reached Dhaka a day earlier were tested negative for Covid-19. The members have now become part of the squad which was already here in Dhaka.