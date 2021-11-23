Pakistan’s Test squad reaches Chittagong

LAHORE: Members of the Pakistan’s Test squad reached Chittagong on Monday, while veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik left the squad to be with his ailing son.

An official of the PCB informed that Malik opted out of the third T20I match against Bangladesh on Monday after his son fell sick. He left squad to see his son Izhaan. Meanwhile, the national T20 squad will leave Dhaka on Tuesday (today) and will return to Pakistan via Dubai. However, spinners Imad Wasim and Usman Qadir will stay with their families in Dubai for a few days.

The first Test between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be played from November 26, and the second match will be played from December 4. Taking to its official Twitter handle, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared some photos of the Test cricketers before they left for Bangladesh.

Earlier on November 15, national selectors announced the Pakistan’s squad for the two Tests against Bangladesh, which will be played in Chittagong (26-30 November) and Dhaka (4-8 December).

Opener Imam-Ul-Haq, middle-order batter Kamran Ghulam and off-spinner Bilal Asif have been named in the 20-player squad, replacing Haris Rauf, Imran Butt, Shahnawaz Dahani and Yasir Shah, who were part of the 21-player side that toured the West Indies in July-August.

Left-handed Imam has been recalled following his stellar performances in the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy in which he has aggregated 488 runs in five innings of four matches, including an unbeaten double-century. Imam had played his 11th and last Test against Australia in Adelaide in November-December 2019.

Bilal has replaced Yasir Shah who is still recovering from a thumb injury he sustained during the National T20 and is yet to feature in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy. The off-spinner has taken 16 wickets in five Tests and has been drafted in the side considering Bangladesh squad includes left-handed batters and also looking ahead to the home Tests against Australia.

Kamran has returned to the side after missing the West Indies tour. He was in the squad for the home series against South Africa after scoring a Quaid-e-Azam Trophy record 1,249 runs in the 2020-21 season. Kamran is presently in Sri Lanka with the Pakistan Shaheens where he scored 58 not out and 45 in two innings of the rain-affected two-match four-day series.