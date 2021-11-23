‘Incompetence of PTI will lead to irreparable damage to Pakistan’

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) founder and chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has said the incompetence of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would lead to irreparable damage to Pakistan.

While talking to the officials of District East and PSP labour federation on Monday, he said the attempt by certain quarters to sustain the Imran Khan-led incompetent federal government helped the corrupt looters who had plundered the national wealth with both hands to surface

as saints.

Refereeing to the recently emerging videos and audios of political personalities, Kamal said the common man’s confidence in the institutions, which was already low, had been destroyed. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan created castles of lies out of fake promises and tall claims.