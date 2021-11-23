Protest mars PA proceedings after Haleem Adil not allowed to speak

A vociferous protest by opposition legislators marred the proceedings of the Sindh Assembly on Monday after the leader of the opposition, Haleem Adil Sheikh, was denied the opportunity to speak during the session.

Sheikh, who belongs to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), sought permission from the chair to speak before the commencement of the question hour of the day’s sitting. However, Deputy Speaker Rehana Laghari gave the ruling to commence the question hour instead of giving an opportunity to the opposition leader to speak. The decision of the chair prompted the opposition legislators to resort to a vociferous protest.

The opposition legislators gathered near the rostrum of the speaker and tore copies of the session’s agenda and loudly raised slogans against the Sindh government. They also held placards inscribed with slogans against the Sindh government.

The protesting lawmakers also unfurled a large banner inside the House near the speaker’s rostrum with “Funeral of democracy in Sindh” written on it with the picture of a shroud. Reacting to the protest, the deputy speaker said the opposition legislators were not serious about smooth running of the proceedings of the assembly.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) MPA Sharjeel Inam Memon said the protesting opposition legislators tore copies of the agenda while disregarding honorific words written on it. Earlier, the opposition leader mentioned the recent deaths of children in Sindh due to measles so that the House could pray for the departed souls of the minors.

Sindh Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla said the opposition leader should not make a speech on the issue as he had mentioned about the deceased children so that the House could pray for them.

As the chair did not allow Sheikh to make a speech, the opposition legislators resorted to protest in the house. Later, the legislator passed through a majority vote a resolution against the construction of the Greater Thal Canal Phase-II and Jalalpur Canal in the upcountry despite opposition shown by the Sindh government against new irrigation projects.

Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro tabled the resolution, and opposition legislators of the Grand Democratic Alliance and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan supported the passage of the resolution while lawmakers of the PTI were not present in the house.

“This house expresses grave concerns over the construction of Jalalpur Canal and Chaubara Branch Canal Project Greater Thal Canal (Phase-II). The Sindh Government through P&D department has raised the objection in the ECNEC meeting held on 19th January 2018 and has written a letter to Secretary Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiative (MoPD & SI) dated. 11th November 2021 about firm reservations on Jalalpur Canal. Sindh Government has also objected against Chaubara Branch Canal GTC Phase-2 in CDWP meeting which was held on 04-11-2021 at MoPD & SI vide letter dated 09th November 2021 and demanded from the Federal Government that this project should not be approved because of Objections on the firm legal grounds for those illegal Projects,” the resolution read.

It added that on February 28, 2003, and June 19, 2003, the provincial assembly had also passed unanimous resolutions against the construction of the Greater Thal Canal, terming it against the interests of the people of Sindh. The Sindh Assembly condemned the federal government’s compliance with the Punjab government’s controversial projects despite the fact that the Sindh government had forwarded its objections on legal grounds under the Water Apportionment Accord 1991 and the IRSA Act 1992.

“This House resolves that the process and construction of above projects must be stopped immediately in the best interest of people of Sindh,” the resolution read.