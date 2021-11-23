Gold rate drops Rs400/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs400 per tola on Monday. According to the data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs123,400 per tola.

Similarly, the 10-gram gold price also dropped by Rs342 to Rs105,796. In the international market, gold rates decreased by $7 to $1,839 per ounce.

Silver rates, however, increased by Rs20 to Rs1,460 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also rose by Rs17.15 to Rs1,251.71. Local jewelers said prices in the local market remained lower by Rs3,000 per tola as compared to rates in the Dubai gold market.