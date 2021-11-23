Breaking the bridge of bribery

LAHORE: Overhauling the country’s business environment involves extensive as well as ‘real’ reforms aimed at empowering small enterprises facing excessive regulatory expenses, entry barriers, risks/uncertainties, and the added cost of corruption.

Pakistan’s regulatory system is a mess. Successful regulations in other countries are considered as over-regulations by our entrepreneurs. This is because a rent-seeking culture has developed in our country where any contact between the regulators and the employers creates a bridge of bribery.

Much development work is focused on adjustments to the legal system to support new economic and democratic needs; however progress on it too slow. There are always time lags between market change and legal change. The task here is to shorten the lag so that legal systems ‘catch up’ with market needs. The governments from time to time have introduced regulations that are so cumbersome the businesses, particularly the smaller ones, find it nearly impossible to comply with them. These regulations are mostly used to extort money from the entrepreneurs. The electricity inspector for instance could find fault even in the best wiring in an enterprise or a manufacturing facility. The same inspector could ignore glaring flaws in the electrical systems in many enterprises. The frequent fires that erupt in offices and factories due to short circuits are testimony to the incompetence of these inspectors. The labour inspector is duty bound to ensure all labour laws are followed; nevertheless we find numerous entities openly violating those laws.

The exporting industries are exceptions, where buyers conduct their own audit at the cost of suppliers to ensure all labour laws are strictly followed. In fact, they add few regulations on their own for the welfare of the workers. This per se shows that labour regulations are not harmful if the regulator insists on compliance instead of letting entrepreneurs violate the rules against rent. This proves reforms could be imposed in true spirit if the regulator’s will is strong. The foreign buyers would withdraw their orders if the exporter does not comply with the regulatory conditions agreed before placement of orders. Foreign buyers first ask the exporters to comply with the laws of the land and then dictate additional conditions to cover up the flaws in the local laws governing labour and environment. Even the exporters take advantage of the local law that allows hiring contract workers through a contractor. These contract workers are denied labour benefits, though foreign buyers do ensure they are entitled to rights like overtime and subsidised food, except job security, social security, provident fund facilities that are available to only regular workers.

Economic transition needs clear and transparent change in laws. These laws should not leave their interpretation to the discretion of the regulating officer. The laws must be applicable on all without any exception. Such legal change goes beyond policies and formal legal instruments, since the role and style of regulation in society is deeply embedded in traditions, capacities, interests, and the organisation of power. Far reaching legal change, commonly known as ‘regulatory reforms’, stretches from the collection of existing legal instruments into the institutions, processes, and capacities of government, and even further, into the institutions of rule of law and the changing relationship between the state, market, and society.

The question is why businesses ignore or violate regulations. There are two reasons. The first being our political culture, which is such that governments succumb to the mass pressure. When traffic police take lawful measures against violations by drivers of public transport vehicles like rickshaws, trucks, vans, and buses, etc, they agitate and go on strike. The ruling elite then order the regulator to go soft on the violators. When mass-scale action is taken against substandard milk, the milkmen stop supplies to the city which they resume only after regulators turn a blind eye to their malpractices.

The FBR (Federal Board of Revenue) is forbidden to raid markets to check their accounts and slap taxes accordingly. Other reason is the entrenched corrupt bureaucracy, which after being denied the independence to regulate, wants to make rent from each business activity in the country particularly at the lower levels.

We cannot impose any reforms if the state, the guardian of these reforms, lacks political will to do so. Such unimplemented reforms backfire and increase tax evasion. In fact, the purpose of introducing reforms is defeated if the state cannot withstand pressure from vested interests.