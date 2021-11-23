Rupee gains

KARACHI: The rupee rebounded on Monday after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced resumption of the stalled $6 billion loan programme for Pakistan.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 174.77 per dollar, 0.27 per cent up from the previous close of 175.24. The rupee ended at 176.90 to the dollar in the open market, compared with Friday’s close of 177.

Dealers said the local unit gained ground as uncertainty regarding the IMF bailout ended, providing support to the local unit. This, according to them, also boosted the market sentiment. Pakistan's authorities and the IMF reached a staff-level agreement to resume the bailout package subject to final approval from the executive board, said an announcement late on Sunday.

“The rupee broke the losing streak following the IMF’s announcement. The market had been awaiting the IMF's clarity on position of the IMF programme since last month,” said a currency dealer hoping that the rupee would strengthen further, trading at 170 levels in the near-term.

Completion of the sixth review would make available $1 billion, bringing total disbursements under the Extended Fund Facility to about $3 billion and helping unlock significant funding from bilateral and multilateral partners.

An analyst at Insight Securities said in a client note that this would help Pakistan in getting/rollover of funding from bilateral and multilateral partners, providing much needed support to Pakistani rupee.