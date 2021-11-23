Stocks succumb to higher-than-expected rate hike

Stocks on Monday succumbed to the policy rate hike by 150 basis points, higher than market buzz, as investors feared it would raise the cost of capital big time, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Share Index lost 744.41 points or 1.60 percent to settle down at 45,745.00 points with the intra-trade high and a low being 46,602.59 and 45,716.87 points respectively.

Zafar Moti, former director of the PSX, said despite some good news, the market fell, as investors could not put up with the pressure of a monetary tightening of 150bps. However, Moti said, the market found some support at the lower level, which he termed a good sign.

He feared the central bank might raise the discount rate to double digit levels in the next monetary policy statement mainly due to mounting inflationary pressures. Tracking the benchmark’s trend, KSE-30 Shares Index also dropped 323.78 points or 1.80 percent to 17,713.96 points.

Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said slump in global equities and crude oil price, foreign outflows, dismal data on LSM growth at 1.2 percent in September 2021, and surge in government bond yields did the main damage.

Trade volume shrank 43 million shares to 261.90 million shares from 304.21 million on Friday, while trading value decreased to Rs10.94 billion from Rs11.99 billion. Market capital went down to Rs7.839 trillion from Rs7.944 trillion. Out of 344 active names in the session, 70 rose, 263 fell, while 11 closed as they had opened.

Topline Securities in a note said equities commenced the week on a negative note because of a hike in the discount rate. However, news regarding the IMF (International Monetary Fund) staff level agreement failed to support the index, the brokerage said.

During the day, the banking sector remained under the spotlight with MEBL, BAHL, UBL, and BAFL cumulatively adding 67 points, while LUCK, TRG, SYS, and ENGRO succumbed to profit-taking, bringing the index down by 279 points.

Rafhan Maize emerged as the top gainer of the day by risining Rs100 to Rs9,600/share, followed by Sapphire Textile, up Rs83.68 to close at Rs1,199.60/share. Pakistan Tobacco was the worst hit stock as it fell Rs50.12 to Rs1,086.53/share, followed by Sapphire Fiber that lost Rs48.97 to close at Rs898.03/share.

Arif Habib Ltd, a brokerage house, said the roll-over week started on a bearish note, despite the long-awaited news that Pakistan and IMF had reached a staff-level agreement. Firstly, only cyclical stocks came under the radar and investors started off-loading positions, the brokerage added.

Later on, across-the-board selling broke out, turning the session into a bloodbath. TRG Pak Ltd was the volume leader with 22.37 million shares, followed by Byco Petroleum with 21.60 million shares.

JS Research in its market wrap said the index went up by 112 points during the intraday trade; however, it failed to sustain the positive momentum. The index slumped mostly owing to weekend announcement of 1.5 percent hike in interest rate and the commencement of rollover week.

Stocks that recorded significant turnover included TPL Properties, Treet Corp, G3 Technologies, WorldCall Telecom, Telecard Limited, Pakistan Refinery, Frist National Equities, and Ghani Global Holdings. Turnover in the future contracts however jumped to 164.69 million shares from 73.51 million in the last trading session.