ECC defers decision on OMCs, dealers’ profit margins

ISLAMABAD: Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Monday deferred a decision to revise oil marketing companies (OMCs) and petroleum dealers’ profit margins on the sale of motor spirit (MS) and high speed diesel (HSD).

The ministry of Energy proposed a revision of OMCs and dealers margins on petroleum products “with effect from forthcoming revision in oil prices”. “The subcommittee desired that the summary may be tabled in the next meeting after soliciting comments and views from all the members of the committee,” a government statement, issued after the ECC meeting, said.

Omar Ayub Khan, minister for Economic Affairs presided over ECC. Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin, minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, minister for Industries and Production Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar, minister for Energy Hammad Azhar, minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro, relevant federal secretaries and other senior officers attended the meeting.

The government, on a advice from state-owned Pakistan Institute of Development Economics, is mulling to deregulate profit margins of dealers and OMCs with an upper caps and also increase of 15-20 percent.

The OMCs and petroleum dealers want an increase of around 50 percent in their sales and distribution margins after an increase in their costs of doing business and inflation. The Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) has also called a countrywide strike on November 25 against low profit margins.

Meanwhile the ECC approved a proposal by the ministry of Commerce for elimination/reduction of tariffs on various items currently being imported from Afghanistan as a goodwill gesture.

It recommended the summary presented by the ministry of National Health Services, Regulation & Coordination for grant of Custom duty and taxes exemption on the donations of personal and protective equipment (PPE) testing laboratory equipment by USAID funded programme- Promoting Quality of Medicine Plus (PQM+).

On two summaries tabled by ministry of National Food Security and Research related to award of seventh and eighth international wheat tenders, “the ECC after due deliberation recommended the proposal regarding scrapping of the seventh tender offered by the TCP and floating of fresh tender”. The committee also recommended the proposal for cancellation of eighth international tender for import of wheat on the basis of higher prices,” the statement said. “The committee further directed the ministry of National Food Security & Research to re-assess the need and requirement of neighbouring country Afghanistan for wheat.”

The ECC also approved a summary tabled by ministry of Communication for special allocation of funds Rs6,000 million to initiate the process for improvement and rehabilitation program of Balkassar - Mianwali (N-130) and Mianwali - Muzaffargarh (N-135) roads.

“The committee also deliberated in detail and recommended funds for payment of salaries to the employees of Heavy Electrical Complex and mark up to Bank of Khyber with directions to finalize the privatization of HEC by mid January 2022.”