Clarification

This refers to the letter ‘Forgotten Doctors’ by Tariq Ahmed (November 19), wherein the writer claims that “Hospitals are deserted, people are in hardship and doctors are unemployed.” The claim is misleading. Cognisant of the fact that human resource is the backbone of the healthcare system, the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, and the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department have hired numerous professionals over the past three years. Since the second half of 2018, the government has employed 48,300 healthcare staff out of whom 23,858 are only doctors, including Medical Officers, Women Medical Officers, Consultants, Dental and others categories. When the incumbent government took over, around half of the positions were lying vacant. Now only around 20 percent of the positions are vacant.

In Attock alone, 689 medical officers, women medical officers and consultants have been hired since 2018. Currently hiring for 36 positions is its in final stages. Transparent hiring through Punjab Public Service Commission is the first priority of the departments concerned; whereas short-term measures, like ad hoc hiring, are adopted to meet immediate human resource requirements.

Manager, Minister’s Delivery Unit

Government of Punjab