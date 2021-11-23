Let there be peace

Rule of law is the only ray of hope for the middle and the lower classes. Pakistan is currently in a mess since crime and corruption have become uncontrollable in recent decades. Maintaining social, political and public security of the country has become next to impossible. This insecurity invariably affects the lives of people.

It is the responsibility of the government to maintain peace and order in every nook and corner. Without public security, people cannot prosper. It is hoped that the government will work to bring peace in all quarters.

Faiza Aftab Chandio

Karach