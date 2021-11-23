Let there be peace

Rule of law is the only ray of hope for the middle and the lower classes. Pakistan is currently in a mess since crime and corruption have become uncontrollable in recent decades. Maintaining social, political and public security of the country has become next to impossible. This insecurity invariably affects the lives of people.
It is the responsibility of the government to maintain peace and order in every nook and corner. Without public security, people cannot prosper. It is hoped that the government will work to bring peace in all quarters.
Faiza Aftab Chandio
Karach
This refers to the letter ‘Forgotten Doctors’ by Tariq Ahmed , wherein the writer claims that “Hospitals are...
On November 8, Muhammad Zada Agra, a social activist from Malakand, was murdered in front of his home by two...
This refers to the news report ‘Allegations against Saqib Nisar kick up political storm’ . The allegations are...
It is indeed surprising that the government has recently struck a deal with the TTP for a one-month truce. A similar...
In view of the anticipated gas crisis in the country, the federal and provincial governments should utilise alternate,...
This refers to the news report ‘Action taken against 58 officers for fudging on Citizen’s Portal’ . I would like...