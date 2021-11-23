Cheaper by the dozen

In view of the anticipated gas crisis in the country, the federal and provincial governments should utilise alternate, in-house energy resources. In this context the Thar coal resources can easily be utilised to produce cheaper gas in addition to a number of other uses. The coal can be used for electricity generation and metal production. It can be used to increase cement production in the country.
It is unfortunate that none of the previous regimes made sincere efforts to use locally available minerals. The supply of gas should be diverted to export and domestic sectors.
Engr Asim Nawab
Islamabad
This refers to the letter ‘Forgotten Doctors’ by Tariq Ahmed , wherein the writer claims that “Hospitals are...
On November 8, Muhammad Zada Agra, a social activist from Malakand, was murdered in front of his home by two...
Rule of law is the only ray of hope for the middle and the lower classes. Pakistan is currently in a mess since crime...
This refers to the news report ‘Allegations against Saqib Nisar kick up political storm’ . The allegations are...
It is indeed surprising that the government has recently struck a deal with the TTP for a one-month truce. A similar...
This refers to the news report ‘Action taken against 58 officers for fudging on Citizen’s Portal’ . I would like...