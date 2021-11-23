Cheaper by the dozen

In view of the anticipated gas crisis in the country, the federal and provincial governments should utilise alternate, in-house energy resources. In this context the Thar coal resources can easily be utilised to produce cheaper gas in addition to a number of other uses. The coal can be used for electricity generation and metal production. It can be used to increase cement production in the country.

It is unfortunate that none of the previous regimes made sincere efforts to use locally available minerals. The supply of gas should be diverted to export and domestic sectors.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad