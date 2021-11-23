Rising resentment

One of the major reasons of the French Revolution in 1789 was the severe economic crisis that had beset the country. There was an abrupt rise in prices and unchecked increase in taxes that completely diminished the people’s buying power. The deplorable condition of people compelled them to openly revolt against the state. Moreover, during this crisis, the privileged class was totally oblivious to the sufferings of ordinary people. Unfortunately, the ruling elite of our country is also unaware of the circumstances of people today. Crises know no end, and the ruling elite seems indifferent at best. The incumbent government should take urgent measures to mitigate the resentment in people before the situation slips away from its hands.
A K Meo
Kasur
