 
close
Monday November 22, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Two youths die in road accident

November 22, 2021

LAHORE: Two youths were hit to death near Eastern Bypass Lahore to Sialkot Motorway Sunday.

The victims were identified as Adeel, 24, son of Ashfaq, and Moharram, 20, son of Sarwar. They were on their way on a motorcycle when an unidentified vehicle hit them to death.