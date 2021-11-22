Woman killed over ‘Karo Kari’

SUKKUR: A man shot dead a woman in Shikarpur after declaring her Kari for allegedly committing adultery. Reports said accused Shaho Misrani shot dead his sister-in-law Farzana after declaring her a ‘Kari’ in the Katcha Area of Lakhi Ghulam Shah in district Shikarpur and managed to escape from the crime scene. The police shifted the body to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities.