Woman killed over enmity

SUKKUR: Some unidentified assailants on a motorcycle shot a woman dead in Larkana on Sunday over personal enmity.Reports said the armed motorcyclists shot a woman, identified as Nazira, w/o Sikandar Ali Khoso, dead in the limits of Rehmatpur Police Station in Nazar Muhalla in Larkana, when she was on her way back home. The police shifted the body to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities, where the deceased’s sister-in-law Subhana Khatoon told the police that the people of their clan had killed Nazira over an enmity and she demanded the arrest of murderers.