MWM to support PPP in NA-133 by-elections

LAHORE: Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen Pakistan (MWM) announces support for Pakistan Peoples Party in NA-133 by-elections.

MWM organised a meeting of organisational officials of constituency NA-133 in Kashana Abbas in which all UC secretary generals of the constituency participated. After the meeting, central leaders of Majlis-e-Wahdat Muslimeen Pakistan and Pakistan People’s Party Secretary General Majlis-e-Wahdat Muslimeen Punjab Allama Abdul Khaliq Asadi, former Prime Minister Raja Pervez Ashraf, Central Secretary Political Affairs MWM Asad Naqvi, former Chairman Senate Nayyar Bukhari, Syed Hassan Kazmi, Syed Hassan Murtaza and Malik Akbar Hussain addressed a joint press conference.

Addressing a press conference, Allama Abdul Khaliq said the situation is changed, adding they will thwart any conspiracy to make the national party a regional party. Addressing the press conference, Raja Pervez Ashraf said that Majlis-e-Wahdat-e-Muslimeen announced its support in a very beautiful way.

Central Secretary General Pakistan People’s Party Nayyar Bukhari and Central Secretary Political Affairs Majlis-e-Wahdat Muslimeen Pakistan Syed Asad Naqvi expressed their willingness to intensify bilateral contacts.